Latest media speculations suggest that Salman Khan will be playing the role of a detective in Prabhudeva's forthcoming movie which will be the remake of Korean film Veteran.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all over the news as after the release of Dabangg 3’s motion poster, latest media reports suggest that the Bollywood megastar will be playing the role of a detective in filmmaker Prabhudeva’s forthcoming project which will be the remake of Korean movie Veteran. Not only this, there are reports that Veteran remake will be releasing on Eid 2020.

This comes as a big surprise as earlier, Salman Khan’s Inshallah was slated to release on Eid 2020 but after the fallout with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, there were reports of either Wanted 2 or Kick 2 releasing on Eid 2020 as all Salman Khan’s biggest films are mostly released on Eid.

However, with the latest news of the Prabhudeva’s film starring Salman releasing on Eid 2020, it will be interesting to see how this movie takes over the box office. The veteran remake will be Salman Khan’s third collaboration with Prabhudeva after Wanted and upcoming movie Dabangg 3.

Also, if the news of Salman starring in Veteran remake is true, then it will be the first time that Salman will be playing the role of a detective on the big screen. Salman Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s blockbuster movie Bharat which emerged as the biggest openers of 2019 so far and performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Starring Katrina Kaif as the female lead, Bharat too was the Hindi remake of Korean movie An Ode To My Father. Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 which is slated to hit the silver screen on December 20 this year.

The movie has been helmed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. Salman Khan will also be seen in Kick 2 and Wanted 2 and we guess this is all a big treat for all Salman Khan fans from around the globe!

