Bollywood actor Salman Khan will reportedly be seen in the Hindi remake of the Korean drama, Veteran. The shooting of the film is expected to commence after the actor wraps up the shooting of Bharat which is slated to hit the theatres on Eid and Dabangg 3. Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of the year and stars actors like Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and many more.

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Race 3 is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat

Actor Salman Khan is currently shooting for his forthcoming big release Bharat which is scheduled to hit the screens this Eid. Khan will be seen portraying a larger-than-life role in the official adaptation of Korean film Ode To My Father. However, even before its release, Salman has signed another Hindi adaptation of a successful Korean film Veteran and will be seen enacting the role of a cop. The reports add that the character in the Korean remake is nothing like Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg but will be more stylish and contemporary.

The film will also feature a younger actor with a strong screen presence as the antagonist. He will be playing the role of a young millionaire who is involved in a criminal gang and will be seen as Salman’s foe in the film. The source has said in the report, that the film will have the right blend of action, comedy and thrills. It will be a story of good juxtaposed with bad as the character will challenge the cop throughout.

Salman Khan is expected to wrap Bharat soon and will begin the shooting of Dabangg 3 post haste. The film is supposed to be shot in a tight 100-day schedule. The actor is then expected to begin work on the Veteran remake that is expected to hit the screen by the year-end.

All the fans of Bhaijaan are enthralled and waiting eagerly for his upcoming releases.

