The original track was voiced by Kamaal Khan and composed by Jatin-Lalit and interestingly, Kamaal will also sing the new version that will be composed by Shivay Vyas. The song will feature lead actors of the film, Sooraj and Isabelle, along with Salman Khan. Time To Dance will be helmed by debutant director Stanley D’costa and it will mark Isabelle big Bollywood debut. The stunning actress was last seen in Dr Cabbie, an English language film that was produced by Salman Khan.

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif featured on the cover of Brides Today, a fashion magazine dedicated to weddings and looked absolutely stunning. The dresses are by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani and the two gorgeous sisters looked like beautiful and stunning brides in both the pictures. Isabelle Kaif has received training in acting from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute of New York and we hope she is able to win the hearts of Indian audience.

