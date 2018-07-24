Superstar Salman Khan is all set to romance with Asin Thottukal again after 7 years. The stars were last seen sharing the screen in 2011 in Anees Bazmee's directorial Ready. Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anees Bazmee, while talking to a leading daily confirmed that they are in talking term with each other but are waiting to meet Salman Khan in order discuss the dates.

After Race 3, superstar Salman Khan is all set to entertain you with the upcoming sequel of Ready. Ready starring Salman Khan and Asin Thottukal directed by Anees Bazmee was released in 2011. Focusing on how the protagonist tries to convince his family to allow him to get married to Ghajini star Asin in the comedy-drama. Managing Director of T-Series Bhushan Kumar has revealed that the makers of the movie are planning to make a sequel of super hit Ready. Producer Bhushan Kumar while talking to leading daily was noted saying that the makers of Ready are in talks with Salman Khan and Anees Bazmee (director of Ready) for the sequel of Ready. While Anees Bazmee was noted saying that he is in talking terms with Bhushan Kumar for a few months. They are interested in making Ready 2 for quite some time. The director haven’t met Salman Khan in order to discuss the dates and other important details.

