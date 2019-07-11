Dabangg 3: According to sources, the cast and crew of upcoming Salman Khan's film Dabangg 3 will start shooting courtroom scenes soon for 15 days in Abu Dhabi soon. Salman bhai's movie is slated to release on 20th December this year.

Dabangg 3: The shooting for Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 hasn’t finished yet and the movie has always been in the news since it was announced. According to sources, the entire cast and crew are all set for the next schedule of 15 days shoot which will be shot in a courtroom.

The shooting started in Maheshwar and now the entire team will go to Abu Dhabi for the next shot. The extensive courtroom will be a crucial part of the film. Dabangg 3 is the sequel of Dabangg 2 and Dabangg. This is the first time any Dabangg series will have a courtroom scene.

Alongside Salman Bhai, the film features Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol Devgan, Pramod Khanna, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Nikitin Dheer. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva. The fans are waiting to see Chulbul Pandey once again and Salman has been working really hard to fit into the role properly. He had to lose 7 kilos to be a young Chulbul Pandey. The plot of the movie goes around Chulbul’s life journey from past to present how he became Robinhood of his area. Dabangg 3 is slated to release by the end of the year December 20, 2019.

Salman has been sharing his fitness regime photos and videos on Instagram lately impressing his fans. Bhai of Bollywood Salman was last seen in Bharat with Katrina which was released on Eid this year and turned out to be a big hit.

