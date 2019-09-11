Salman Khan has recently dismissed all the rumours around Kick 2 and Wanted 2 and recently revealed that he will astonish the fans with the Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran on Eid 2020. However, nothing has been officially announced yet.

Apart from conquering hearts with his acting and sizzling the screens shirtless, Salman Khan is also known for astonishing the fans with his innovative storylines. After creating a buzz by releasing the first motion poster of Dabangg 3, recently, reports revealed that Salman Khan will surprise his fans with something different on Eid 2020. As per reports, Salman Khan has dismissed all the rumours around Kick 2 and Wanted 2 and will appear in the remake of Korean film Veteran.

Recently, a source close to the makers revealed that filmmaker Atul Agnihotri has acquired the rights of the Korean film and Salman Khan is all set to feature in the Hindi remake of the film. Reports reveal that Salman Khan will appear in the role of a detective for the first time. Talking about the story, it narrates the life of a detective who searches for a young and rich man owning a crime syndicate.

Reports reveal that Salman Khan loved the script when he heard it for the first time and was suppose to take it forward the next year but recently, the superstar has decided that he will take this forward now and will reportedly release on Eid 2020.

Moreover, earlier there were reports that Ali Abbas Zafar, who worked with Salman in Bharat, will direct the film but later Salman Khan revealed that Dabangg 3 director Prabhu Deva will handle the director’s cap. Recently, Salman Khan has finished with the shoot of Dabangg 3 and soon both of them will begin with the work of the Hindi remake.

If these reports turn out to be true, it will be a clash between Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan’s Veteran remake. Together, it will be interesting to see which film performs well at the box office on the holiday. Reports also reveal that after Veteran remake, Salman Khan will appear in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2.

