Superstar Salman Khan took to his social media account to express sadness over the death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But the actor's fans' left no stone unturned to troll him on Twitter. Check out the tweets that his fans have posted on the social media site.

“”Bollywood superstar Salman Khan yesterday took to his Twitter account to express his grief over the demise of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, following his tweet, some of his followers started trolling him on the social media platform. Soon after the release of his Race 3, Salman was trolled. The actor has expressed that the country has lost a great leader, an eminent writer, orator and a noble politician.

This tweet from the superstar is pretty much emphatic his Twitter followers think that it is too late too express his concern for the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Even after he was trolled for Race 3, the superstar remained bindaas and did not seem to lose his cool and was not at all affected by any of the trolls. And similarly, this time as well Salman is unaffected.

Fans also noticed that the superstar’s tweet had a silly spelling mistake where the word ‘Feeling’ has been misspelt. One of the fans posted, “Bhai feeing nahi feeling hota hai correct krlo english”. But Salman Khan as usual is a star and will always remain a superstar by his attitude.

Check out the tweets below:

Bhai ab yaad aa rai hai…itno dino se kya gaanja marke so rahe the😂😂 — Avi Kaushik (@avi_kaushik4) August 21, 2018

Bhai feeing nahi feeling hota hai correct krlo english 😥 — SHAH KI FARHA (@SRKsFARHA) August 21, 2018

3 day blackouts. defo on crack — Saurabh🍍 (@p9apple_xpress) August 21, 2018

Jab jaago tab savera? — Am I Write? (@WordsSlay) August 21, 2018

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar is currently hosting the Sony Entertainment Television game show Dus Ka Dum, and is also shooting for his upcoming film Bharat in Malta. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in the lead roles.

