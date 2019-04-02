Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has kickstarted the shooting schedule for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3. The third installment of the cop drama will soon be hitting the silver screen and the movie has already created a lot of buffs. Superstar Salman Khan recently shared a video on social media ahead of beginning Dabangg 3 shoot in Indore. The city is Salman Khan's birthplace and that makes it even more special as the actor has kickstarted the first schedule of Dabangg 3 there only.

Indore not only marks Salman’s birthplace but is also special for another reason. Salman’s grandfather, Abdul Rashid Khan was posted in Mandleshwar, south Indore for 12 years as a DIG of police back then. Ironically, Salman Khan who plays a cop himself in the film will be shooting for a song from Dabangg 3 in Maheshwar, same location where his grandfather was posted.

Salman’s dad, Salim Khan was also born in Indore but as kids, they use to always visit their father during summer vacations in Maheshwar. Salman is all set to reprise his Dabangg character, Chulbul Pandey a bent cop for the third time. With all the family history and connection of Indore, Salman’s shooting schedule for Dabangg will be super-exciting and special.

Salman shared a video on his official social media account and wrote that Arbaaz and he has just landed in Indore where they were both born. Then they will be going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where their grandfather was posted when he was in the police force.

The actor has shared the image of the Mahurat shot, commencing the Dabangg journey. Further, creating more anticipation, Salman Khan also treated his fans by sharing a picture in Dabangg style by handing his shades towards the back collar.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif.

