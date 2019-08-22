Salman Khan dropped the first look of BigBoss 13, he was dressed like a Station Master in it, he has shot four promos for the upcoming show

Salman Khan is already Big Boss 13 and he has dropped his first look for the show, in this season Salman will turn into station master. Salman is the station master and will disclose the theme for this year. The ColorsTV posted a picture of Salman where he is seating in the railway cabin in the dress-up of station master and was announcing the theme for this year’s show. The Big Boss 13 house will be located in the film city of Mumbai, this time the location has changed from the old one from Lonavala.

*Drum Roll* 🤟 Our excitement levels are soaring high as #BiggBoss13 is right around the corner with superstar @BeingSalmanKhan! What are you looking forward to the most? #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/N6hfPVJgmx — COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 21, 2019

As per the rumors Sandhya Mridul, Rashami Desai, Zareen Khan, and Rajpal Yadav was going to be a part of Big Boss 13 but the actors clarified it that they are not a part of it. The actors who are being part of it as per rumors are Karan Patel, Karan Vohra, Dayanand Shetty, Ankita Lokhande and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The show is going to premiere on September 29. The first promo of the BigBoss 13 was shooted in Reliance Studios in Mumbai’s Film City. Salmaan will be seen with Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi in the promo of the show, in the promo Salman will be seen flirting with Surabhi Jyoti while they both are jogging and will her a bouquet of flowers and Karan Wahi will enter the screen and snatch the flowers.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman shoots the promo of #Bigboss13 & shares the picture directly from the sets https://t.co/5Gou9zAwL5 pic.twitter.com/NWdF6wpcOK — Fillamwala (@fillamwala) August 14, 2019

