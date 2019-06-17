Bollywood actor Salman Khan shared a video on his Instagram in which he is seen having a cute moment with Sohail Khan's son Yohan and wished him happy birthday in the cutest way possible!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan’s son Yohan has turned 8 years old and Salman Khan, who is very close to Yohan, wished him in the cutest and the most adorable way possible! In a video shared by the Bollywood Dabangg Khan on his official Instagram account, we see Salman Khan catching Yohan in his arms after Sohail does a trampoline on the bean bag after which Yohan goes in the air.

Sharing the extremely cute video on Instagram, Salman Khan wished Yohan a very happy birthday and said that his daddy has got his back and he’s got his front. The video has gone viral on social media as soon as it was shared by Salman Khan.

The actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest movie Bharat which is soon going to enter the Rs 200 crore club and has been running successfully at the box office. Salman Khan’s Bharat received positive reviews from critics and became the biggest opener of this year so far.

Bharat has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role with Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu in supporting roles. Salman Khan will be next seen in Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3 co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and is slated to hit the silver screen in December this year.

Salman Khan will also be seen reuniting with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for their forthcoming movie Inshallah which is slated for the Eid 2020 release. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and will mark Alia Bhatt’s first movie with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan.

