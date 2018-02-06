Bollywood’s Dabangg i.e. Salman Khan tweeted on Tuesday and a series of congratulations on social media started. In fact, Salman Khan wrote, “Mujhe ladki mil gayi”, after which different kinds of speculations were started in Bollywood corridors. Salman’s fans on social media started congratulating him and in the meantime, the condom brand, Durex, congratulated Salman Khan without delay. Like the fans, the condom company Durex also felt that Salman is going to get married and given the fact that Salman a few years back stated that he was a virgin on Koffee with Karan, this congratulation felt two-fold. But the suspense did not last long.

After about two hours, Salman Khan took the cover from this suspense and said that he has not found the girl for himself, but for his Jeeja Ayush Sharma. Before you understand something else, you tell that Salman tweeted, ” Nothing to worry na @ aaysharma ki film # Loveratrikeliyeladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na”, after which, hopes of seeing Salman’s wedding were shattered and fans were left disappointed. Durex is known for its quirky advertisements, especially the GIF’s on Twitter. They even congratulated Virat and Anushka on their wedding in their own durexy way.