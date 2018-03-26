After the first look of the boss of Race 3, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan has finally released the new poster of Race 3 family that features the entire cast of the movie on his official Twitter account. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has been surprising his fans with introducing the characters of the movie on social media for the past few days. Remo D’Souza directed Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.
Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under Tips Films banner, Race 3 will hit the floors this eid. The Tiger Zinda Hai superstar Salman Khan took to his Instagram and Twitter account to share the first look of the entire Race3 family with a caption, “Aur Yeh Hai the #Race3 family. Let the #Race begin #Race3ThisEid @SKFilmsOfficial @tips @rameshtaurani @remodsouza @anilskapoor @jacquelinef143 @iambobbydeol @saqibsaleem @shahdaisy @freddy_daruwala”.
Earlier, the actor unveiled the first look of superstar Anil Kapoor on Twitter. He wrote, “Bhaiji Humre Boss”. Take a look at all the characters of Race 3 that Salman Khan has introduced.
Shamsher: Bhaiji Humre boss . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @AnilKapoor @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/F11soxP2uI
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 25, 2018
Rana: Bad is an understatement . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Freddydaruwala @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/8u22LtW2BQ
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2018
Suraj: the angry young man . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Saqibsaleem @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/OebXXRnALr
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 23, 2018
Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @ShahDaisy25 @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/s4JGULx56J
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 22, 2018
Yash : The Main Man . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @thedeol @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/YVLctpPQBf
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018
Jessica: Raw power . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/YwxSN78QYm
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 20, 2018
Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se … mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/FAP4FAQkoc
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2018
The phenomenon on-screen couple Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan will once again bring back the spark to the screen in Race 3. They were last seen together in superhit Kick that was released in 2014. Recently, the Sri Lankan beauty suffered an eye injury while performing a lot of action and Mix Martial Art techniques but she soon returned to the sets.
