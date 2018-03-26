After introducing all the characters of Race 3, Salman Khan has finally unveiled the first look of the entire family together. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem starrer movie will hit the floors this Eid that is June 15, 2018. Tiger Zinda Hai actor will be seen sharing the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez after 2014 Kick.

After the first look of the boss of Race 3, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan has finally released the new poster of Race 3 family that features the entire cast of the movie on his official Twitter account. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has been surprising his fans with introducing the characters of the movie on social media for the past few days. Remo D’Souza directed Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under Tips Films banner, Race 3 will hit the floors this eid. The Tiger Zinda Hai superstar Salman Khan took to his Instagram and Twitter account to share the first look of the entire Race3 family with a caption, “Aur Yeh Hai the #Race3 family. Let the #Race begin #Race3ThisEid @SKFilmsOfficial @tips @rameshtaurani @remodsouza @anilskapoor @jacquelinef143 @iambobbydeol @saqibsaleem @shahdaisy @freddy_daruwala”.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar slams Twitter users for questioning Aamir Khan’s desire to play Lord Krishna in Mahabharata

Earlier, the actor unveiled the first look of superstar Anil Kapoor on Twitter. He wrote, “Bhaiji Humre Boss”. Take a look at all the characters of Race 3 that Salman Khan has introduced.

ALSO READ: Bahubali star Rana Daggubati joins Avengers: Infinity War; to be the voice of Thanos

The phenomenon on-screen couple Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan will once again bring back the spark to the screen in Race 3. They were last seen together in superhit Kick that was released in 2014. Recently, the Sri Lankan beauty suffered an eye injury while performing a lot of action and Mix Martial Art techniques but she soon returned to the sets.

ALSO READ: Perfect Sunday! Akshay Kumar takes wife Twinkle Khanna on a cute rickshaw ride

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App