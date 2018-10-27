Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan is not only the box office king but is also known for taking the breaths away of his millions of fans across the globe with his fashion choices, his unique style and of course, the way the superstar carries himself. Whatever Salman Khan wears becomes a fashion trend and therefore fans love his outfits and call him the fashion icon.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan is not only the box office king but is also known for taking the breaths away of his millions of fans across the globe with his fashion choices, his unique style and of course, the way the superstar carries himself. Whatever Salman Khan wears becomes a fashion trend and therefore fans love his outfits and call him the fashion icon. His style, his charm and his charisma add on to the stylish clothing he wears and the latest video of Salman Khan which has been shared by one of his fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram is proof that when it comes to style and fashion, no one can beat the Dabangg Khan of Bollywood.

In the video, we see Salman Khan, who is also the founder of clothing brand Being Human, in different styles. In some, we see him in a sexy blue jacket, and in some, we see him in a classy check shirt. However, we must say that Salman Khan is looking way too hot in all the photos in the video. From flaunting his famous bracelet to making those striking expressions, the video is surely a treat for all his die-hard fans!

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bharat which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif in a lead role.

