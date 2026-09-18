LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video

‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video

Salman Khan was mobbed by fans and paparazzi after Ganpati darshan at Ashish Shelar’s residence. Amid the chaos, the actor folded his hands asking the crowd to move before stopping to shake hands with a child.

Salman Khan (Image: Instagram)
Salman Khan (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 12:58 IST

Once again, Salman Khan found himself the centre of attention amidst a fan frenzy after coming out of a prayer meeting held at politician Ashish Shelar’s house in Mumbai. However, it was not the celebrity but his interaction with a little child which got noticed amid the madness.

There is a video clip available on social networking sites about Salman Khan’s visit, in which it can be seen that the actor has a tough time getting through the throng of fans as well as media personnel. As people blocked his way, Salman is seen making gestures for them to get out of the way and at one moment, he folds his hands while saying so.

You Might Be Interested In



Salman Khan Gets Mobbed After Ganpati Darshan

Salman was at Ashish Shelar’s house for Ganpati darshan. Wearing a casual outfit with a beanie and a tilak on his forehead, the actor came out of the event spot only to find that there was a huge crowd gathered outside. Though his security guard tried their best to clear the path for him, Salman had to struggle to get inside the car due to the crowd.

This created chaos for the fans who were trying to get near the star and the photographers who wanted to click his exit.

Salman Stops For A Child Amid The Chaos

Salman was just about to reach his car when a little kid came up to him. In spite of the hustle and bustle around him, the actor stopped and gave his hand to the fan boy. Salman was also spotted making sure that the kid is kept safe away from the crowd before he proceeds to his car. 

The actor’s appearances in the Ganpati festival have been making waves all through the festival. Salman was previously spotted at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and also at Ganpati Visarjan ceremony at Sohail Khan’s place.

What Is Salman Khan Doing Next?

Regarding his professional engagements, Salman is hosting Bigg Boss 20. Next, he will be starring in an upcoming action thriller film named SVC63, which is being made by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, along with Nayanthara. This film, produced by Dil Raju, is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2027.

Salman also has another film, called Maatrubhumi, in the making. This film was initially called Battle of Galwan but has no new release date yet.

ALSO READ: Diler Kharkiya Firing: Haryanvi Singer’s Range Rover Shot At Outside Home, Gang Claims Responsibility

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video
Tags: salman khan

RELATED News

Diler Kharkiya Firing: Haryanvi Singer’s Range Rover Shot At Outside Home, Gang Claims Responsibility

Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo

Daayra Movie Review: Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran Are Excellent, But Meghna Gulzar’s Crime Drama Holds Back

KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment

LATEST NEWS

IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?

‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video

Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?

WATCH Video: Abhishek Sharma’s ‘Play Like Soormas’ Speech Before IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Goes Viral After Record 30-Ball Century

People Aged 50 Years & Above Eligible For Free AC Sleeper Bus Travel, Accommodation And Food: Tarunpreet Singh Sond

Jos Buttler Creates T20 History With 15000 Runs: Where Does Virat Kohli Rank Among All-Time Leading Run-Scorers?

Delhi Car Drags Bike For Long Distance As Sparks Fly Across Road; Watch Viral Video

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 23,300 As Crude Prices Ease

Hardik Pandya’s Comeback: When Will Team India All-Rounder Return To International Comeback? Gautam Gambhir Drops Massive Fitness Update

Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened

‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video
‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video
‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video
‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video
‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video

QUICK LINKS