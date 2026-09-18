‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video

Once again, Salman Khan found himself the centre of attention amidst a fan frenzy after coming out of a prayer meeting held at politician Ashish Shelar’s house in Mumbai. However, it was not the celebrity but his interaction with a little child which got noticed amid the madness.

There is a video clip available on social networking sites about Salman Khan’s visit, in which it can be seen that the actor has a tough time getting through the throng of fans as well as media personnel. As people blocked his way, Salman is seen making gestures for them to get out of the way and at one moment, he folds his hands while saying so.







Salman Khan Gets Mobbed After Ganpati Darshan

Salman was at Ashish Shelar’s house for Ganpati darshan. Wearing a casual outfit with a beanie and a tilak on his forehead, the actor came out of the event spot only to find that there was a huge crowd gathered outside. Though his security guard tried their best to clear the path for him, Salman had to struggle to get inside the car due to the crowd.

This created chaos for the fans who were trying to get near the star and the photographers who wanted to click his exit.

Salman Stops For A Child Amid The Chaos

Salman was just about to reach his car when a little kid came up to him. In spite of the hustle and bustle around him, the actor stopped and gave his hand to the fan boy. Salman was also spotted making sure that the kid is kept safe away from the crowd before he proceeds to his car.

The actor’s appearances in the Ganpati festival have been making waves all through the festival. Salman was previously spotted at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and also at Ganpati Visarjan ceremony at Sohail Khan’s place.

What Is Salman Khan Doing Next?

Regarding his professional engagements, Salman is hosting Bigg Boss 20. Next, he will be starring in an upcoming action thriller film named SVC63, which is being made by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, along with Nayanthara. This film, produced by Dil Raju, is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2027.

Salman also has another film, called Maatrubhumi, in the making. This film was initially called Battle of Galwan but has no new release date yet.

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