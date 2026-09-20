Salman Khan Video Goes Viral: Did He Defend Katrina Kaif With His ‘Kisi Ke Maa Banne Par’ Remark? — Here’s What He Said

The latest appearance of Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 20 has ignited new discussions online with the actor discussing trolling, body-shaming and how women are attacked for their looks once they become mothers. The latest video of the actor’s discussion is currently trending on social media with many people drawing links between his statements and Katrina Kaif.

But there’s one thing to note – Salman Khan didn’t make any mention of Katrina Kaif while having that discussion. And all that happened in the wake of online trolling received by Katrina Kaif recently because of her looks after the pregnancy.

What Did Salman Khan Say About Women After Pregnancy?

In Bigg Boss 20, Salman talked about how people criticize others based on changes in their appearance rather than the changes in themselves. In talking about this issue, he asked about the mentality of people who comment on the body of a woman after she gives birth to a child. He went ahead to say that gaining weight after being a mother is natural.

“Kisi ke maa banne par” is the phrase that was mentioned by Salman and became one of the most talked-about things in that discussion. The video later circulated on the internet as people tried to understand whom Salman was talking about.

Did Salman Khan Defend Katrina Kaif?

The fact is that there was no explicit mention of Katrina by Salman Khan in the discussion. Nevertheless, Salman’s comments emerged during a period when the actress was receiving comments online about her physical appearance after the delivery of her first-born child. This timing has brought together both events for many of the viewers.

The link between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has also emerged in reports and on social media, but as mentioned before, this is only one interpretation, and nothing else. Therefore, it would be more appropriate to say that comments from Salman Khan were associated with Katrina Kaif by the viewers, rather than that he specifically mentioned her.

Why Is Salman Khan’s Video Going Viral?

The conversation has received so much attention because it deals with topics that usually make celebrities the target of trollers – body shaming, ageing, and criticism faced by women after pregnancy.

Salman Khan has also talked about trolling himself in the same interview. He has responded to criticism about his own age and appearance and seems to have taken on those people who regularly troll celebrities online. This context has helped the video spread out even from its original show Bigg Boss 20.

What Happened To Katrina Kaif After Her Pregnancy?

This January, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated the arrival of their first baby. Post her comeback to the limelight, images and video clips of the actress came into limelight, with certain social media users making comments about the changes in her appearance.

Once again, the debate regarding postpartum body-shaming has been brought into discussion. Instead of pointing fingers at Katrina, Salman made a point of discussing how people make comments about the physical appearance of women after pregnancy.

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ke Maa Banne Par’ Remark Explained

The phrase that has gone viral is being discussed largely because of its timing. Salman’s comments came in the middle of a larger conversation about trolling and celebrity appearances. His point was that becoming a mother can naturally bring physical changes, and targeting women for those changes can be unfair.

Although he did not identify Katrina Kaif, the timing of his comments and the ongoing discussion around her post-pregnancy appearance have led viewers to draw a connection. That distinction is important because there is currently no direct statement from Salman confirming that Katrina was the person he had in mind.

Salman Khan Also Hits Back At Trolls Targeting Him

The Katrina-related discussion was not the only time Salman addressed online trolling during the episode. The actor also spoke about comments made about his own appearance, including his age, weight and bald look. He appeared to challenge people who constantly find reasons to mock celebrities.

His remarks turned the segment into a broader conversation about how public figures are judged for their bodies and changing appearances.

Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif’s Long Association

Salman and Katrina have shared a long professional association and have worked together on several successful films, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3. Their professional relationship has remained a familiar part of Bollywood coverage over the years, which is another reason Salman’s comments drew attention when viewers connected them to Katrina.

However, in this particular Bigg Boss 20 conversation, Salman did not take Katrina’s name.

What Salman Khan Actually Said About Katrina Kaif

As the viral video continues to circulate, the key point is that Salman’s remarks should not be presented as a confirmed direct defence of Katrina Kaif.

He spoke about trolling women after pregnancy and the changes that can come with motherhood. Because those remarks came amid the online discussion around Katrina’s appearance, viewers linked the comments to the actress. Whether Salman specifically had Katrina in mind remains unconfirmed.

For now, the “kisi ke maa banne par” remark has become the latest viral moment from Bigg Boss 20, with the conversation extending beyond the show into a wider debate around celebrity trolling and postpartum body-shaming.

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