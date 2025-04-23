Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Salman Khan, Who Once Dubbed Kashmir As Heaven, Says ‘Kashmir Turning Into Hell’ Post Pahalgam Attack

Salman Khan, Who Once Dubbed Kashmir As Heaven, Says 'Kashmir Turning Into Hell' Post Pahalgam Attack

Several other film industry icons, including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan, also shared their heartfelt reactions, condemning the attack and mourning the loss of innocent lives.

Salman Khan, Who Once Dubbed Kashmir As Heaven, Says ‘Kashmir Turning Into Hell’ Post Pahalgam Attack

Salman Khan


The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, has left India in deep mourning.

The brutal incident, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured 20 others, has triggered an outpouring of grief and anger across the nation—including from the Bollywood fraternity.

Salman Khan Expresses Anguish: “Heaven Is Turning Into Hell”

Superstar Salman Khan voiced his sorrow and fury over the attack through a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter).
“Kashmir, heaven on Earth, is turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted. My heart goes out to their families,” he wrote, adding, “Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainaat ko marne ke barabar hai (To kill one innocent is akin to killing the entire universe).”

Shah Rukh Khan: “May the Nation Stand United”

Shah Rukh Khan also joined the growing list of celebrities speaking out against the attack.

In an emotional Instagram post, he wrote, “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. We must turn to prayer and express our deepest condolences. As a nation, we must stand united and strong to deliver justice.”

Alia, Priyanka, Kareena, Akshay and South Indian Stars React

Several other film industry icons, including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan, also shared their heartfelt reactions, condemning the attack and mourning the loss of innocent lives.

What Happened in Pahalgam?

The attack took place in the serene meadows of Baisaran in Pahalgam—often referred to as ‘Mini Switzerland’. Tourists were enjoying pony rides, meals, and picnics with loved ones when unidentified terrorists opened fire around 3 PM on April 22.

Security forces responded swiftly, but the attack left 26 dead and 20 injured, most of them civilians.

Reacting promptly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and assured justice for the victims.

In a statement on X, he said, “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Full support is being extended to those affected. The culprits will not be spared. Their sinister agenda will fail. Our commitment to fight terrorism is unbreakable.”

In a significant move, PM Modi also cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia to return to Delhi and monitor the situation closely.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam: How This Professor Saved His Life After Reciting Islamic Verse After Terrorists Shot Multiple People In The Head

