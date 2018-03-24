Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that Salman Khan will not be seen in a double role in Kick 2. In Kick, Salman was seen essaying the role of Devi Lal Singh and Devil. Confirming the news, Sajid added that the scale on which they are mounting Kick 2 will be huge. The filmmaker further said that if everything falls into place for Kick 2, then there will definitely be a possibility of Kick 3.

Coming out as a shocking news for all Salman Khan fans, the megastar will not be seen in a double role in the sequel of Kick 2. Helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, witnessed Salman in the role of Devi Lal Singh and Devil. With the announcement of a sequel of the super hit film, it was reported that the star will be making his come back in a double role as well. Refuting the rumours, Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala revealed to a leading daily, “That’s not true. I can’t reveal much, all I can say is that it’s something different. The scale on which we are mounting Kick 2 is huge. Anybody who works with Salman has a great responsibility of making sure they match up to his fans’ expectations.”

When asked about Salman’s reaction to the sequel, he responded, “His reactions always come later. Initially, he gives his nod and hears the script after a month. Then after two months, he will react. Salman becomes a co-writer whenever he comes to the sets. For him, it’s the chemistry between the director, producer and him that works the most. We always planned to make the movie. I’ll need about a year to finish writing it.” Subtly hinting at the possibility of Kick 3, the filmmaker said “I was nervous while directing Kick because it was my first film. If everything falls into place for the second part, then there’s definitely a chance of ‘Kick 3’. If we can successfully tell Devil’s story again, then this franchise is here to stay.” Kick 2 is slated for a release on Christmas 2019.

Also Read: Race 3: Freddy Daruwala is ready to be the baddest villain yet

On the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for Remo D’ Souza’s directorial Race 3 along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah. After which, he will start working on his upcoming projects like Bharat, Kick 2 and Dabangg 3. Apart from these film projects, the megastar is also coming back on the Indian Television with his highly popular show ‘Dus Ka Dum.

Also Read: After 12 years Khichdi returns to small screen with an exciting promo

Also Read: Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson: He hasn’t consulted any Ayurveda expert for treatment

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App