Salman Khan wishes Happy Independence Day: The nation is celebrating India’s 73rd Independence Day and just like everyone, our Bollywood celebs shared amazing and adorable photos and videos to express their happiness and love on India’s 73rd Independence Day and it is Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan who stole the show after he shared a throwback photo with brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan in which the three of them are posing as the tricolour.

In the photo, we see (left to right) Salman Khan dressed in an orange shirt, Sohail Khan dressed in a white tee and Arbaaz Khan in red, just as the tricolour. Sharing the photo on Twitter, Salman Khan wished everyone a very Happy Independence Day and wished that our nation prospers and grows forever!

Salman Khan’s photo on Twitter has gone viral on the Internet and fans cannot stop praising him for such an interesting photo. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood who is known for delivering back to back blockbusters such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, Dabangg, among many others.

Happy #IndependenceDayIndia

May you prosper and grow forever. pic.twitter.com/iE5dnwNS2V — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 15, 2019

Salman Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif. The film emerged as one of the biggest openers of this year so far and also a box office hit. Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and is being backed by Arbaaz Khan.

The movie is slated to hit the silver screen on Christmas this year and stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead. Salman Khan will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next titled Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to hit the big screen on Eid 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App