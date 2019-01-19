Bollywood Sultan Salman Khan has worked numerous days and nights in his early days in order to get the respect and stature he is getting today in Bollywood. The actor is undoubtedly popular for his versatile roles on-screen and different acting skills. Recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share his workout video of a fitness event which has gained millions of hearts and likes on social media.

Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan started his journey by portraying a supporting role in the movie–Biwi Ho To Aisi and today he has gained so much popularity and stardom that there no single person who denies to recognize him. The actor has made his own genre in acting and has proved himself so well that many directors and actors approach him for their films. The actor is counted amongst the fittest actors of the B-town and despite having a busy schedule, still manages to take out time for his health and body. Recently, the sultan took to his official Instagram handle to share his workout video of a fitness event. In the video, he is doing chest exercise and is leaving no stone unturned to do flat bench exercise. In just a few minutes, the actor did more than 60 wraps which gives us a clear idea about the fitness level of the powerful actor.

Recently, the actor has also wind up the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie–Bharat with Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani. Recently, all these actors was seen celebrating director Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday. The film also includes Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in various other roles. Salman Khan is among the versatile actors of the Bollywood industry. His personality, charm and attitude fit into every character he plays on screens and fulfils the expectations of her fans every now and then with his stupendous roles on screens. He is also termed as Salman Bhai as the whole of the industry respects him with all heart and soul and everyone including his fans wants to know when will Bollywood Dabangg get married.

