Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was released in India in 2015 and broke many Box Office records, is now all set to shatter China’s Box Office. The film will now be released in China on March 2, during the Chinese Lantern Festival. Dubbed in Chinese, Bajrangi Bhaijaan will release across 8,000 screens in China. Previously, Aamir Khan’s films titled Dangal, PK, and Secret Superstar have managed to break many Box Office records in China. There is something about Bollywood films that Chinese simply love. Secret Superstar minted Rs 100 crore in China in just two days of its release.

Eros International, in partnership with Salman Khan Ventures and Chinese film company E Stars Films is ready to release the film in China almost after three years of its worldwide release. “China has emerged as an important market and major box office earner for Indian films in recent years,” said Jyoti Deshpande, Group CEO, Eros International. “Our Indo-China co-productions are still in the making, meanwhile what better film than Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring one of India’s most loved superstars that weaves the universal story of cross-border friendship to release in a market like China.”

Bajrangi Bhaijaan has been directed by Kabir Khan. Written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, the film was produced by Salman Khan and Rockline Venkatesh. It stars Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan in supporting roles. Salman Khan stars as Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, who embarks on taking a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl (Malhotra), separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan.