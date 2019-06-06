Salman Khan’s Bharat leaked online by Tamilrockers: Online piracy website Tamilrockers has leaked Salman Khan’s Bharat movie online. The film, which released on June 5, has become the latest victim of online piracy. Earlier, films like Manikarnika, Gully Boy, NGK, Student of the Year 2, Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi movie, Avengers: Endgame, Kalank, Total Dhamaal, were leaked online by Tamilrockers. Although being a Salman Khan film and getting released on the occasion of Eid, the business of Salman Khan’s Bharat is unlikely to get affected as the film is getting a mega opening at the box office.

Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and has been directed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who has previously directed films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and they were big blockbusters. Bharat also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in supporting roles.

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars across the globe and has a massive fan base across the international borders. Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean movie An Ode To My Father and it has opened to positive reviews by fans as well as critics.

Bharat is one of the biggest movies of this year as it gets Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back together after the blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai which was also directed by Ali Abbas Zafar only.

Bharat has been produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit and co-produced by Salman under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The songs of Bharat such as Slow Motion, Chashni, Aithey Aa, Zinda, Turpeya, Aaya Na Tu, among others were loved by fans and even the trailer of the film had created a lot of buzz on social media. Bharat is a journey of a man and his nation and the film is getting amazing reviews after it was released on June 5.

