Salman Khan's birthday party: A string of celebrities were spotted at his party such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Warina Hussain, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and wife Tania Deol, Zaheer Iqbal, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Anup Soni, Juhi Babbar, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Brother Sohail Khan, Nirvana, Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani were spotted at his birthday bash! On December 27, 2018, Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram profile to share a picture of hers with Salman Khan, where she was wishing him a very happy birthday and was having a fangirl moment.

Salman Khan's birthday party: Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy and others have a blast at Sallu's 53rd birthday

Salman Khan’s birthday party: As the Bhaijan of Bollywood turns 53, family and friends arrive at his farmhouse in Panvel to celebrate his 53rd birthday. Several actors and directors were seen at the birthday bash from Katrina Kaif to Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya costar Sushmita Sen to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali all were there to greet him on his day! The actor cut the cake in the presence of media personnel and even posed for a few pictures right before guests began coming in. Saman Khan opted for a casual look this birthday too- Blue T-shirt with denim ripped jeans.

A string of celebrities were spotted at his party such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Warina Hussain, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and wife Tania Deol, Zaheer Iqbal, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Anup Soni, Juhi Babbar, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Brother Sohail Khan, Nirvana, Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani were spotted at his birthday bash! On December 27, 2018, Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram profile to share a picture of hers with Salman Khan, where she was wishing him a very happy birthday and was having a fangirl moment. Take a look at her picture from the event here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More