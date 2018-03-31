According to media reports, Dabangg 3 is all set to release on Republic Day weekend, which might clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. The film Super 30, co-produced and directed by Vikas Bahl, Hrithik plays Kumar, a mathematician from Patna who started the Super 30 programme in which he trains IIT aspirants.

The Superstar Salman Khan is currently in Abu Dhabi for his new film, Race 3, which is expected to finish by the 1st week of April. After returning to Mumbai, Sallu Bhai will gear up for a proper narration of Dabangg 3 script from its director Prabhu Dheva. According to media reports, Dabangg 3 is all set to release on Republic Day weekend, which might clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. Earlier, it was reported that Dabangg 3 will release in December 2018. However, now the movie is all set to clash with Super, which is a biopic on Anand Kumar.

The film Super 30, co-produced and directed by Vikas Bahl, Hrithik plays Kumar, a mathematician from Patna who started the Super 30 programme in which he trains IIT aspirants. This film was also shot for 10 days in Sambhar Lake Town which will be shown as Kota, Rajasthan. Meanwhile, this is no the first time Hrithik Roshan’s film has to deal with a clash, in 2017, Hrithik’s film Kaabil clashed with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. However, both the films did pretty well on box office, the collections did duffer due to the clash. As of now, Salman Khan is yet to make an announcement for the release of Dabangg 3.

ALSO READ: Dabangg 3 director Prabhu Deva finds a resemblance between Salman Khan and Rajinikanth

For the biopic, Hrithik Roshan has completely transmuted himself for the role. It is being produced by Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment and it also marks the debut of famous TV actress Mrunal Thakur. On the other hand, Salman Khan as a lot of his plate. After completing shooting for Race 3, the actor will be preparing for his upcoming reality show, Dus Ka Dum. Another film which is on his plate is Bharat, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 to hit screens before Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero?

ALSO READ: Watch video: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share coffee, the internet goes nuts

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App