Salman Khan’s upcoming film Dabangg 3 has been in news lately and it has been heard that the film is set to hit theatres even before Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Salman will be seen in Kick 2 and Bharat is currently busy with race 3. He will also start shooting for his TV show Dus Ka Dum after returning from Abu Dhabi.

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to be back as Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the Dabangg franchise and it looks like ever since the announcement of the film, audiences have been eagerly waiting for the film’s release onscreen. According to the latest updates, it has been learned that the film Dabangg 3 will get released two weeks prior to that of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero. Dabangg 1 and 2 has been directed by Arbaaz Khan, who is still busy scripting for the third.

Reports suggest that the film will release on December 9, two weeks before December 22, which is the scheduled date for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. Moreover, a source in the know has revealed, “SRK and Salman are close friends. And the latter doesn’t want the business of either film to be affected.” Also speculations are rife that Salman will commence its shooting by the end of April. “Once Salman gives his nod, the shooting is likely to begin. Most probably, he will start filming within a month,” as per a source close to the actor.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to promote Gandhian philosophy with Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey in US

Meanwhile, Salman’s kitty is full as he has multiple projects lines up. He is currently busy with Race 3, which will be wrapped up in Abu Dhabi by April 5 and post this he will start working on the cop drama. Talking about his character Chulbul Pandey, Salman said, “So, it’s about Chulbul Pandey now and then — what went on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how he became what he is. The remaining part will be about what he’s up to now.” Salman’s Dabangg 3 will be helmed by Prabhu Deva while Bharat will be helmed by Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar.

ALSO READ:Bollywood’s biggest wedding ever! Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to marry this year?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App