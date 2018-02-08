Aayush Sharma has recently shared an Instagram post with the co-actor of his upcoming movie Loverati. A few days back, Salman Khan introduced Warina Hussain in a unique way. Most of the times, two of the debutants are seen sharing the details of their preps for the movie.

According to the sources, Warina is playing a belly dancer for the movie, while Aayush Sharma is playing a Gujarati boy

Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma are all set to make their debut in Salman Khan’s next production venture Loverati. Recently, Salman Khan made the internet go frenzy with the way he announced Warina as the lead of his upcoming project. Aayush Sharma, who is quite active on social media mostly shares the videos of his prep for the upcoming flick. A few days back, he shared a video of his co-actor Warina Hussain who has already started prep for the film by learning some Bollywood moves. Warina also loves to keep her fans updated with the updates from her movie, which is in the process of making. Recently, she shared a video of her co-actor learning dance steps which seems to be a romantic number.

In his latest Insta story, Loverati actors were looking perfect as a couple. The insta story of Aayush Sharma was posted with a caption that reads: “Fun.. Drama… And loads of laughter! That’s what #loveratri is all about 😊 ‬@warinahussain @skfilmsofficial.” The picture was taken from the latest photoshoot for the movie. And, the way both of them are looking together, it seems that this reel couple is going to have a blast at the Box Office. Both of them are twinning in white-shirt and blue denim, are actually setting some couple goals. Loverati is produced by Salman’s production house Salman Khan films, is also a directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawal, who has earlier worked as an assistant director in 2016 film Sultan.

Salman Khan introduced Warina to the world with a tweet that read, “Mujhe ladki mil gayi (I have found a girl).” Later, he explained it is the name of the female lead of the film Loveratri, which marks the debut of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. According to the sources, Warina is playing a belly dancer for the movie, while Aayush Sharma is playing a Gujarati boy.

Rehearsal time #loveratri#aayushsharma#warinahussain#beingsalmankhan#latenight#followforfollow#filmcity#bollywood#mumbai#followme#follw#love#instagram#instalook#dace##rehearsal#fun#support#love#followers#thanks A post shared by Warinahussain (@warina_hussainofficial) on Feb 7, 2018 at 12:59pm PST