Bollywood actor Salman Khan might have to spend few more days in Jodhpur central Jail as the Rajasthan High Court has transferred the District and Sessions Judge who was scheduled to hear the bail plea of Khan in blackbuck poaching case. Session Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi along with 87 other district judges have been transferred by the Rajasthan High Court. The judge was scheduled to take the decision on the bail plea on Saturday i.e. April 7. Bail plea was filed by the actor in Jodhpur Sessions Court on Thursday. Following the conviction in the 20-year-old case, the actor has already spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central jail.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who got convicted by Jodhpur Court on Wednesday in the 1988 blackbuck poaching case. The actor has been sentenced to five years in jail and is sent to the Jodhpur Central Jail. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. While the actor is facing the charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act other actors have been booked under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

