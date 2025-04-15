Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  • Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

This is not the first such threat the actor has received. On April 14, 2024, two bike-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence.

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Salman Khan


Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram to share pictures from his intense gym session, flaunting his sculpted biceps and dedication to fitness. The post, captioned “Thank you for the motivation,” quickly caught the attention of fans and fellow celebrities, even as the actor faces yet another chilling death threat.

In the pictures, Salman Khan is seen sweating it out in the gym, his toned biceps taking center stage. Fans flooded the comments section with praise, calling him a “fitness icon” and celebrating his return to peak form. Actor Varun Dhawan dropped multiple fire emojis, while Ranveer Singh wrote, “Hard hard,” showing support. Television actor Iqbal Khan commented, “Nope… Thank you for the motivation.”

The viral post comes shortly after Salman received a fresh death threat via WhatsApp, sent to Mumbai’s Transport Department in Worli. According to reports, the sender threatened to enter Salman’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, and plant a bomb in his car.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

This is not the first such threat the actor has received. On April 14, 2024, two bike-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang later claimed responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post. Since then, security around the actor has been significantly heightened.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, an Eid release that marked his first on-screen collaboration with actress Rashmika Mandanna. Despite high expectations, the action drama has underperformed at the box office, earning ₹110 crore in two weeks against its ₹200 crore budget.

