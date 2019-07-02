Bollywood star Salman Khan recently shared a video of making a live sketch of charcoal of a character's face and dialogue from his 2000 film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. The film was a love story which featured Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Watch the video here–

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan leaves no chance of creating a buzz and fulfilling the expectations of his fans with his phenomenal acting skills and interesting storylines. Recently, the actor shared a video of his artwork which is dedicated to his 2000 film Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. Salman Khan shared a video of sketching a song of his film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and also a dialogue which was written by Sajid Nadiadwala as the film completes 19 years in July.

The actor drew a face of a character with charcoal on paper and wrote a dialogue on another sheet with the title song of the film being played in the background. To those who are not much aware of his film Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, it is a love story that featured Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta in lead roles which was loosely based on Sandra Bullock’s film While You Were Asleep.

Recently, Salman Khan also shared his shirtless picture on Instagram. With an intense look and body covered in sweat, the actor shared his post-workout picture. On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha. After which the actor will commence shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah. The film is among the much-anticipated films as the actor and the director will be collaborating after 2 decades after the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.

While sketching a song of har dil played n this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala grandson n at that point in time I thought it was complete but …. pic.twitter.com/6bU2ykSlCu — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2019

Salman Khan last appeared in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in lead roles. The film released on June 5 and opened with Rs 42 crore on its first day. By earning Rs 150 crore in just 5 days, Bharat became Salman Khan’s career-best act.

