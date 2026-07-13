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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Faces Fresh Release Uncertainty; Why The Battle Of Galwan-Inspired Film Could Be Delayed Until 2027

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Faces Fresh Release Uncertainty; Why The Battle Of Galwan-Inspired Film Could Be Delayed Until 2027

Salman Khan's upcoming military drama Maatrubhumi, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, is reportedly facing fresh release hurdles amid changing India-China diplomatic ties. Here's why the film's theatrical release remains uncertain.

Maatrubhumi (Photo: X)
Maatrubhumi (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 18:36 IST

Salman Khan’s much-awaited war drama Maatrubhumi, previously announced as Battle of Galwan, may not arrive in cinemas anytime soon. According to multiple reports, the film’s release has hit another roadblock, with its theatrical plans reportedly being affected by ongoing discussions surrounding its sensitive geopolitical subject. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, one of the most significant military confrontations between India and China in recent decades. However, recent diplomatic developments between the two countries have reportedly prompted authorities to take a closer look at the film before it heads to theatres.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are still hoping for a release later this year, but the possibility of the film being pushed to 2027 cannot be ruled out if pending issues remain unresolved.

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What is Maatrubhumi’s causing the delay?

The report claims that the Ministry of Defence has raised concerns over the film’s portrayal of the India-China conflict and references to China, particularly at a time when diplomatic relations between the two countries have shown signs of improvement.

A source quoted by the publication said that discussions are still underway and that even if the clearance process is completed soon, finding a suitable release window this year may prove difficult as most festive dates have already been occupied by major Bollywood releases.

The report also suggests that a Dussehra release was considered because of the extended holiday weekend. Another possible window could have been the period before late November, but no official release date has been announced.

About Maatrubhumi

Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film draws inspiration from the Galwan Valley clash of June 2020, in which Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a deadly confrontation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The incident marked the first combat fatalities between the two countries along the disputed border in decades and significantly impacted bilateral relations.

The title was later changed to Maatrubhumi, although the film continues to be described as a military action drama rooted in the events surrounding the Galwan conflict.

Maatrubhumi: Cast and production

Directed by Apurva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan in the lead role alongside Chitrangada Singh. The project has been positioned as one of Salman’s most ambitious films in recent years, with the actor reportedly undergoing extensive physical preparation for his role.

While the makers have not officially commented on the latest reports, fans are now waiting for clarity on whether Maatrubhumi will secure a theatrical release in 2026 or move to 2027. Until then, its release timeline remains uncertain.

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Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Faces Fresh Release Uncertainty; Why The Battle Of Galwan-Inspired Film Could Be Delayed Until 2027
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Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Faces Fresh Release Uncertainty; Why The Battle Of Galwan-Inspired Film Could Be Delayed Until 2027

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Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Faces Fresh Release Uncertainty; Why The Battle Of Galwan-Inspired Film Could Be Delayed Until 2027
Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Faces Fresh Release Uncertainty; Why The Battle Of Galwan-Inspired Film Could Be Delayed Until 2027
Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Faces Fresh Release Uncertainty; Why The Battle Of Galwan-Inspired Film Could Be Delayed Until 2027
Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Faces Fresh Release Uncertainty; Why The Battle Of Galwan-Inspired Film Could Be Delayed Until 2027

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