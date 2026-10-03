Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Gets A Major Update After Months Of Delay: Here’s What We Know About The Long-Delayed Film

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has taken another step towards a theatrical release after months of uncertainty. The film, earlier announced as Battle of Galwan, has reportedly received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry following changes to its latest version. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the revised film was submitted to officials, who are now said to be satisfied with the changes. However, the development has not yet translated into a confirmed release date. The film still needs to complete the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) process.

Maatrubhumi Release Date: Is November 13 Locked?

Not quite. But November 13 is reportedly the date Salman Khan and the team are considering. A source cited by Bollywood Hungama said the actor is eyeing the post-Diwali period for the release, although the date will depend on how quickly the film completes certification. A clearer picture is expected once the makers submit the film to the CBFC.

If the plan goes ahead, Maatrubhumi could reach theatres just a week after Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One, which is scheduled for the Diwali period.

Why Was Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Delayed?

The film’s journey to theatres has been unusually complicated. It was originally titled Battle of Galwan and was linked to the 2020 India-China clash in Ladakh. The title was changed to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace earlier this year, with director Apoorva Lakhia explaining that the film was never intended to be only about a battle. Reports subsequently suggested that the film underwent extensive changes and reshoots, including changes to its treatment of the India-China conflict. Earlier reports also said that a substantial portion of the film was reshot.

The latest report now claims that the revised version takes a more positive look at India-China relations, marking a significant departure from the film’s original positioning. This remains a reported development, rather than a statement officially confirmed by the filmmakers.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: Cast, Director And More

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The film completed its main shoot in 2025 but has remained without an officially announced theatrical release date.

For now, November 13 remains a reported target, not a confirmed release date. The next key step is the film’s CBFC certification, after which the makers are expected to make their theatrical plans official.