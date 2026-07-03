Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Release: Why Has CBFC Reportedly Withheld The Clearance Certificate Despite The Title Change?

Apoorva Lakhia’s highly awaited military drama Maatrubhumi starring Salman Khan has hit another speed breaker. Despite the film changing its title after the backlash, somehow the problems are arising one after the other.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has officially withheld the film’s clearance certificate until further notice. The decision has thrown the film’s release timeline into absolute chaos. The movie, which was supposed to release on April 17, 2026 was pushed to August Independence Day but as things stand the film might not make that deadline as well.

Why Is Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Facing A CBFC Delay?

This decision of the CBFC has been made due to the highly sensitive geopolitical aspect of the subject matter of the movie. Based on the clash between the soldiers of India and China in 2020, the lead role has been taken by Salman Khan who is playing the role of Colonel Santosh Babu from the 16 Bihar Regiment.

The film generated massive criticism right from its trailer release on December 27, 2025, with Chinese state-sponsored news organizations, along with Weibo users, attacking the movie for its depiction of events as being ‘distortions’ meant to incite feelings against China. Considering the ever-evolving relations between Beijing and New Delhi, the Censor Board has been very careful about making sure the movie is not released and causes any diplomatic fallout.

How Did The Battle Of Galwan Controversy Change The Movie?

s a means of getting around these bureaucratic red tape problems, Salman Khan Films took the massive mid-production step early this year of completely revamping the project. In addition to merely changing the title to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, the film was literally stripped to its cinematic core.

The production crew added disclaimers that it is a work of fiction and has conducted extensive reshooting in Mumbai to reduce the highly nationalistic battle language. Apparently, the theme has been shifted from fierce combat to a more emotional examination of military sacrifice, survival, and family members. Nevertheless, even after making these alterations and filming through a softer perspective lens, the CBFC will not approve the film without thorough executive review.

What Are The Real Reasons Behind Maatrubhumi’s Release Delay?

In addition to the censorship impasse, another setback has been experienced in terms of internal operational issues. The project was hit by a major setback with the untimely death of actor Prashant Tamang, the actor who played the film’s main army villain.

Prashant Tamang was a key element in the well-executed action scenes that were shot on location in Ladakh for a period of 45 days. His death meant that some high-budget action scenes were incomplete, making the process of re-shooting very difficult.

When Will Maatrubhumi Release In Theaters?

Well, it is a miracle happens then it is different but as things stand now, most probably the August 2026 release seems a little far-fetched to be honest. If the rumours are to be believed the makers are still looking at a 2026 release but all of that depends on CBFC and its certification.

Until then all the fans of Bhaijaan need to wait and hope this roadblock gets cleared and they get to see their favourite superstar in action.

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