Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Trailer Is Out, From Galwan Valley Clashes to Emotional Family Moments, Here’s What Makes the War Drama Special

The wait is finally over for Salman Khan fans. The trailer for his upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, has been released. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

The trailer presents Salman in a different avatar. He plays a soldier from the 16 Bihar Regiment, balancing his responsibilities towards the country with his role as a husband and father. Chitrangda Singh plays his wife in the film.

The visuals offer glimpses of military life, family emotions and the challenges faced by soldiers. Salman’s character also appears to believe in resolving conflicts while remaining committed to protecting the nation.

Sharing the trailer on X, Salman wrote: “Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab.Enjoy the trailer….. #MaatrubhumiTrailer out now.”

Maatrubhumi Cast, Release Date and Songs

Earlier titled Battle of Galwan, the film also features Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen in important roles. The makers have confirmed December 4, 2026, as its theatrical release date.

The film has already generated interest through its posters, teasers and songs. Several tracks have been released, including Maatrubhumi, Main Hoon, Chand Dekh Loon, Jai Hind and Teri Sexy Beauty.

Who Is Behind Salman Khan’s War Drama?

The film is backed by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Its music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, Ravi Basrur and Ayaan Lall. Fasahat Khan has handled the cinematography.

Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh’s Upcoming Projects

Salman was last seen in cameo appearances in Raja Shivaji, where he played Jeeva Mahala, and the international action thriller 7 Dogs, alongside Sanjay Dutt. Chitrangda Singh was recently seen in Housefull 5 and Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. With its focus on patriotism, family emotions and the Galwan Valley conflict, Maatrubhumi is among Salman’s much-awaited upcoming releases.