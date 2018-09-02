Arpita Khan's son Ahil's photographs on Instagram have always been a visual treat to our eyes. This time, MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni has added more charm in the photos. The two are seen in their playful mood and look super adorable in the lovely photographs. Check out the latest photographs.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan has shared a couple of throwback photographs on Instagram of her son Ahil. It could’ve been usual clicks but MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva has made these photographs even more adorable. Tagging MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni in the caption, Arpita Khan mentioned that these photographs were completely pure as they are filled with innocence.

In a series of photographs, Ziva and Ahil can be seen hugging each other in the backdrop of a garden. Ahil looks super cute in his blue T-shirt while Ziva also equally looks pretty in her floral patterned dress.

In another photograph, the mothers Arpita Khan and Sakhsi Dhoni can be seen posing with their kiddos. The photograph is every bit of adorable.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

these two 😍 #ranchidiaries A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Sep 1, 2018 at 12:07am PDT

Pure Joy & Innocence @sakshisingh_r A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Aug 31, 2018 at 11:32pm PDT

These two kids are the favourite on social media. Even fans can’t get enough of their lovely photos and we are sure these photographs must’ve made their day as well.

Also Read: Sanju: Salman Khan refuses to watch Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor?

Every now and then, Arpita has shared her bundle of joy’s photographs on Instagram. Check out their other photographs as well.

@priyankachopra @mushtaqshiekh A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Aug 19, 2018 at 5:39am PDT

Meanwhile, Arpita Khan’s husband Ayush Sharma will make debut entry in Bollywood with ‘Loveratri’. Recently, the movie created a stir due to its controversial title. The political groups asserted that the name sounds similar to ‘Navratri’.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More