Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation is making the headlines over facing a show-cause notice with a warning to be blacklisted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per reports, the NGO was not able to set up concessional dialysis units in Bandra over a year after being assigned the project by BMC. An agreement was issued by the BMC which states its public-private partnership with Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation. As per the agreement, the civic body was responsible for allocation of the space whereas Being Human would be responsible for hiring staff and maintenance of the centres.

In December 2016, BMC had decided to start 12 dialysis centres which would be equipped to perform 10,000 procedures each month. Being Human foundation was expected to install 24 dialysis machines at a facility in Palli Hill. According to an official, “the Being Human foundation was expected to run a dialysis centre at Bandra (West). We had issued them all the necessary permissions and were paid the bank guarantee too. But the organisation was not able to run the project; we have issued them a show-cause notice that they would be blacklisted.” The NGO was also aware of the possible blacklisting.

“The Being Human Foundation has certain mandatory requirements which need to be included in contracts. There were discussions around those which ultimately did not materialise. There was no formal contract/MoU signed at all,” a representative from the Being Human foundation was quoted saying. The civic body has invited the proposals for the project in July 2016. In the agreement, Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation had offered to provide dialysis services at Rs 339.50 against the BMC’s rate of Rs 350.