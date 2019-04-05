Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has already provided a launchpad to many newbies, soon to launch his niece Alizeh, who is also planning her debut in the film industry soon. Alizeh is currently learning dance from Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan.

Salman Khan who has been consistently leading the film industry since more than 27 years now, launched several new faces. A couple of months back Salman has recently given a break to legendary actor Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan Bahl in his production film, Notebook. Now reports suggest, that he will soon launch his niece Alizeh, who is also planning her debut in the film industry. She is currently learning dance from Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan. The famous choreographer said in an interview that, she trains all young actors, including Alizeh, who is soon to be an actor, the upcoming actor has already completed her six months of training. If rumours are to be believed, then the Bharat actor Salman will soon launch the newbie into the film industry.

Alizeh, on her part, is training in Indian dance forms as well as action under the supervision of the superstar. Earlier it has been said that Alizeh may be seen in Salman’s hit franchise Dabangg, but there is no as such confirmation yet. But Salman has launched, Mahesh Manjreker’s daughter Ashwami, in the same film in which he is currently shooting on the banks of Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh and has already portions of the title track for the movie that will star Sonakshi opposite Salman.

Alizeh had already mesmerised many after she modelled for her aunt Seema Khan’s clothing line. Alizeh modelled for her aunt and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema and the picture took the Internet by storm. Alizeh wore a shimmery lehenga looking extremely gorgeous.

Many of the Bollywood actors have found their launchpad in Salman’s movies such as Daisy Shah, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Zareen Khan and many more.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for the sequel of Dabangg3 and his multi-starrer film Bharat is to release this year on June 5, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More