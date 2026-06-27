Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood: ‘Even I Don’t Know…’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood: ‘Even I Don’t Know…’

Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood: ‘Even I Don’t Know…’

Before making his Bollywood debut with Bittoo Boss, Pulkit Samrat admits he was consumed by anxiety over whether audiences would accept him.

Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood (Photo: X)
Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 15:00 IST

The Friday before a film’s release can make or break careers in Bollywood. For debutants, the pressure is even greater. Pulkit Samrat knows that feeling well. The actor, who entered Hindi cinema with Bittoo Boss in 2012, recently looked back on the uncertainty he experienced before his first release. Speaking to Variety India, Pulkit revealed that it was Salman Khan who helped him put those fears into perspective with a piece of advice he has never forgotten.

What Did Salman Khan Tell Pulkit Samrat Before His Debut?

Recalling their conversation, Pulkit said he was overwhelmed by questions about how audiences would react to his performance and whether the film would succeed. That’s when Salman Khan, known for his straightforward style, offered a reality check.

You Might Be Interested In

According to Pulkit, the superstar told him, “I am Salman Khan. Even I don’t have my next Friday guaranteed. So, who do you think you are? What are you going to achieve by stressing about it?” For Pulkit, the statement completely changed the way he viewed the film business. He said he realised that if an actor with Salman’s decades-long career and massive box-office record couldn’t predict a film’s fate, there was little point in obsessing over things beyond his control.

Why Does Pulkit Credit Salman Khan Beyond Just One Conversation?

Pulkit also spoke about Salman’s relentless work ethic, describing him as someone who is constantly thinking about cinema. According to the actor, Salman spends nearly every waking hour discussing scripts, casting, action sequences and ways to make films more entertaining for audiences.

Watching that level of commitment, Pulkit said, taught him that success isn’t built on stardom alone, it comes from consistency and hard work behind the scenes. He added that if he hopes to achieve even a fraction of what Salman has accomplished, he knows he must work significantly harder.

What Is Pulkit Samrat Working On Next?

Since his debut, Pulkit has appeared in films such as Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Taish and Sanam Re, gradually carving out his own space in Bollywood. He was most recently seen in Netflix’s sports drama Glory, which received positive responses from critics and viewers.

Pulkit is also awaiting the release of Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, opposite Isabelle Kaif. While the film was initially slated for an earlier release, the makers are yet to announce a new date. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has multiple projects in development, including the war drama Maatrubhumi and a film with producer Dil Raju, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. More than a decade after their conversation, Pulkit says Salman’s words still serve as a reminder that in Bollywood, no amount of success guarantees what comes next. In an industry driven by Friday verdicts, perhaps that’s the only certainty.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home In Bandra; Gets Coastal Authority Nod

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood: ‘Even I Don’t Know…’
Tags: Bittoo BossBollywood newshome-hero-pos-13Pulkit Samratsalman khan

RELATED News

Rs 370 Biryani Row: Himanshu Jangra Seen Laughing In Viral Police Station Video, Internet Reacts

Haiwaan Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan’s Priyadarshan Thriller Locks Theatrical Release

Bigg Boss 20 To The Traitors India 2: 6 Upcoming Reality Shows That Promise Drama, Mind Games And High-Stakes Entertainment

Salman Khan To Build New Sea-Facing Family Home In Bandra; Gets Coastal Authority Nod

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shot Viral Song While Pregnant? Director Nandini Reddy Reveals

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

Mumbai Police Foil Plot To Kill 30,000 Muharram Procession Participants; 14,900 Poison Capsules Seized

Graduate to Global Finance Professional: How International Certifications Are Bridging the Skills Gap: Zell Education

‘If They Want Us To Be Out, Then OK’: Iran Captain Mehdi Taremi Lashes Out At Gianni Infantino Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Mismanagement

Madras HC: Surrogacy Rights Cannot Be Denied On Technical Grounds; Women Eligible Throughout 50th Year

Marcelo Bielsa Loses His Cool, Blasts Reporter Following Uruguay’s World Cup Exit: WATCH

Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe

Why Did Ram Madhav Reject India-Pakistan Track 2 Talks Report? BJP Leader Calls It ‘Complete Spin’

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina To Face Cabo Verde In Round Of 32— Check Opponents In Round Of 16, Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, Final

This Land Dispute Lasted 70 Years And 4 Generations; Supreme Court Finally Ends Legal Battle

Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood: ‘Even I Don’t Know…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood: ‘Even I Don’t Know…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood: ‘Even I Don’t Know…’
Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood: ‘Even I Don’t Know…’
Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood: ‘Even I Don’t Know…’
Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood: ‘Even I Don’t Know…’

QUICK LINKS