Salman Khan’s One Reality Check Changed How Pulkit Samrat Looks At Bollywood: ‘Even I Don’t Know…’

The Friday before a film’s release can make or break careers in Bollywood. For debutants, the pressure is even greater. Pulkit Samrat knows that feeling well. The actor, who entered Hindi cinema with Bittoo Boss in 2012, recently looked back on the uncertainty he experienced before his first release. Speaking to Variety India, Pulkit revealed that it was Salman Khan who helped him put those fears into perspective with a piece of advice he has never forgotten.

What Did Salman Khan Tell Pulkit Samrat Before His Debut?

Recalling their conversation, Pulkit said he was overwhelmed by questions about how audiences would react to his performance and whether the film would succeed. That’s when Salman Khan, known for his straightforward style, offered a reality check.

According to Pulkit, the superstar told him, “I am Salman Khan. Even I don’t have my next Friday guaranteed. So, who do you think you are? What are you going to achieve by stressing about it?” For Pulkit, the statement completely changed the way he viewed the film business. He said he realised that if an actor with Salman’s decades-long career and massive box-office record couldn’t predict a film’s fate, there was little point in obsessing over things beyond his control.

Why Does Pulkit Credit Salman Khan Beyond Just One Conversation?

Pulkit also spoke about Salman’s relentless work ethic, describing him as someone who is constantly thinking about cinema. According to the actor, Salman spends nearly every waking hour discussing scripts, casting, action sequences and ways to make films more entertaining for audiences.

Watching that level of commitment, Pulkit said, taught him that success isn’t built on stardom alone, it comes from consistency and hard work behind the scenes. He added that if he hopes to achieve even a fraction of what Salman has accomplished, he knows he must work significantly harder.

What Is Pulkit Samrat Working On Next?

Since his debut, Pulkit has appeared in films such as Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Taish and Sanam Re, gradually carving out his own space in Bollywood. He was most recently seen in Netflix’s sports drama Glory, which received positive responses from critics and viewers.

Pulkit is also awaiting the release of Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, opposite Isabelle Kaif. While the film was initially slated for an earlier release, the makers are yet to announce a new date. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has multiple projects in development, including the war drama Maatrubhumi and a film with producer Dil Raju, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. More than a decade after their conversation, Pulkit says Salman’s words still serve as a reminder that in Bollywood, no amount of success guarantees what comes next. In an industry driven by Friday verdicts, perhaps that’s the only certainty.

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