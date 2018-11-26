Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Bharat which stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. He keeps sharing photos and videos from the sets of Bharat and now a new photo of Bollywood's Sultan Salman Khan from the sets of Bharat has gone viral on the Internet.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Bharat which stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. He keeps sharing photos and videos from the sets of Bharat and now a new photo of Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan from the sets of Bharat has gone viral on the Internet. In the photo, we see the Dabangg actor dressed in a maroon shirt with a loving smile on his face. Salman Khan is currently in Delhi where he is shooting for Bharat.

The photo was shared by one of his fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Indian film industry and is also called the box office king. He has a massive and loyal fan base across the globe and has been delivering back to back blockbusters over the years. From Sultan to Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has been ruling the box office like a king! His fans are crazy about Sallu Bhai and he has now become a brand name. Salman Khan is also hosting the 12th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which airs on colours TV.

Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3 and now he will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat which is one of the most anticipated films of next year.

