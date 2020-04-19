Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all up to entertain his fans with a new song titled as Pyaar Karone, which is all set to release tomorrow on his YouTube channel. Watch teaser here—

Pyaar Karona teaser: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to bring out the singer in him, this time for a cause, Yes, you read it right, Salman Khan is gearing up to treat his fans with the new song titled Pyaar Karona tomorrow which is April 20 on his YouTube channel. To make the announcement, the superstar also shared the teaser of the song which showcases, Salman Khan emerging from a dark background in a black t-shirt.

No doubt, Salman Khan’s announcement has set the Internet on fire as the song marks as a YouTube debut for the actor under the name of Being Salman Khan. Moreover, the song has been written and sung by Salman Khan himself and is composed by Sajid Wajid. Now, this has not happened for the first time, earlier, Salman Khan has also sung songs like Tu Hi Tu Har Jagah, Mai Hoon Hero Tera and Hangover and all of them were chartbusters.

Further, Salman Khan’s manager Jordy Patel revealed that the song has been made to urge the people to follow the guidelines given by the government during this pandemic and stay indoor. Further, the song also spreads awareness of coronavirus.

Watch Salman Khan’s Pyaar Karona teaser here—

To those who don’t know, Salman Khan has undertaken all the responsibilities of 25000 daily wage artists and also came forward to provide food to daily wage workers who have been mostly affected by the lockdown and the outbreak. On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with filmmaker Prabhudeva.

