Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss season 13 is all set to give the audience the doze of daily entertainment soon. Among all the changes this year in the show, there has been a buzz all around that a female voice may join the male voice of Bigg Boss.

That time of the year has come again when we all get the daily dose of entertainment with the fun-filled reality show Bigg Boss. Yes! Bigg Boss is back with its season 13 and as previous seasons, this season will also be hosted by none other than superstar Salman Khan. With promos, those are getting us more and more hints about what’s going to happen this season. Another level of development of the project has been reported recently.

If some reports are to be believed, this year you will witness some changes to the show that makers have decided. Among which, the recent speculations are making rounds that along with the voice of Bigg Boss, which is a male voice (Atul Kapoor), a female voice can also join in this season which will work similarly to instruct and guide the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Though, there is no official confirmation made to this.

Also, this year, makers have made certain changes like there will not be commoners this time making their entry in the Bigg Boss house. As per the previous format of the reality show, it used to usually run for around 100 days, but this year, it has been also been changed as the finale will be held just after four weeks. If we talk about the Bigg Boss house then, unlike previous seasons, it has not been constructed in Lonavala, but in Mumbai only.

As per reports, few names have come forward that can make an entry in the Bigg Boss house this season such as Karan Patel, Chunky Panday, Aalisha Panwar, Dalljiet Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Aditya Narayan. Still, the confirmation on these awaits and the Bigg Boss 13 is expected to start from September 29. As soon as the official list of contestants for this season gets out, we’ll update you with all those names.

