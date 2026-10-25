Salman Khan’s Rs 2,500 Crore Punjab Project: 6 Towers, Luxury Homes And The Jacob & Co Connection Explained

One of Bollywood’s biggest names, Salman Khan, is creating ripples outside the world of movies due to his connection with a proposed residential project worth Rs 2,500 crore in Punjab. This development has been formed by real estate development firm GB Realty and Jacob & Co., the internationally renowned brand that manufactures luxury watches and jewelry. This project is proposed on Airport Road, Mohali and is another addition to the branded residences segment in which real estate firms partner with well-known luxury brands to provide their residential projects with a distinct identity.

Many details regarding this proposed development still remain undisclosed. While there have been reports about a six-tower plan and luxury apartments, the official website of the developer still maintains that the number of towers, floor plans, pricing, and launch date are still unknown.

Here is what is known so far about the reported project and the companies associated with it.

What Is Salman Khan’s Rs 2,500 Crore Punjab Project?

The project in question is associated with GB Realty, which is a Punjab-based real estate developer and Jacob & Co., which is a luxury brand renowned for its watches and jewelry. Based on real estate reports, GB Realty intends to spend between Rs 2,400 crore and Rs 2,500 crore in the Jacob & Co. branded residential project on Airport Road, Mohali. The project entails spending of over Rs 1,000 crore on land alone while the rest will be spent on construction and development.

The project is likely to target the premium housing segment within the Chandigarh-Mohali area. Generally, the branding of residential properties involves using the identity of an already existing brand in positioning while the services, designs and other aspects may differ in different projects. The specifications of the project have not yet been disclosed by the developer, including the total number of units and the launch date among others.

Will The Project Have Six Towers And Luxury Apartments?

While some sources have described the development project as one involving six towers with luxury apartments that will have up to three and four bedrooms, these specifications have not yet been verified from the developer’s project page where the number of towers and apartment specifications are yet to be made known.

The reported investment figure should therefore be distinguished from the project’s final specifications. Until the developer releases further information, the exact number of towers, number of residences, amenities and pricing remain unclear.

What Is The Jacob & Co Connection?

Jacob & Co. is an international luxury watchmaking and high-jewellery brand founded by Jacob Arabo in New York in 1986. The brand has expanded beyond watches and jewellery through collaborations involving luxury residential developments. Its association with GB Realty places the proposed Mohali development within the branded-residences segment, where a luxury brand’s name and design identity can form part of a property’s positioning.

For GB Realty, the project represents an expansion into branded luxury housing. The company has also outlined wider investment ambitions across North India, including plans to grow its luxury and ultra-luxury residential portfolio.

The precise role Jacob & Co. will play in the Mohali project, including the scope of its design input and any resident services, has not yet been fully disclosed.

Why Is Salman Khan’s Name Linked To The Project?

Salman Khan has appeared in promotional material associated with the proposed development, bringing additional attention to the project. However, the available information does not establish that the actor is personally financing or developing the residential complex. Reports said Salman was unable to attend a launch-related event because of what was described as “unavoidable circumstances”. He reportedly sent a video message conveying his wishes to those attending.

The actor’s absence has also drawn attention amid reports of security threats involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, the stated explanation for his absence does not establish that the threats were the reason he did not attend, and the two should not be presented as causally connected without confirmation. The developer’s website has described its association with Salman as forthcoming and says further details will be announced.

What Happens Next?

The proposed Mohali development comes as luxury housing expands beyond established markets such as Gurugram and into other parts of the Chandigarh-Tricity region. Collaborations with international brands are one way developers are attempting to distinguish premium residential projects.

For now, the reported Rs 2,400-crore to Rs 2,500-crore investment and the GB Realty-Jacob & Co. association provide the clearest picture of the development. More specific details including the number of towers, apartment configurations, pricing, launch timeline and the precise nature of Salman Khan’s association await official confirmation.

ALSO READ: ‘Padosi Se Zyada Tez…’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Childhood Diwali Memory Makes Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Laugh Out Loud On KBC 18 | WATCH