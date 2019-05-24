Salman Khan Shirtless photos, Salman Khan Shirtless Pictures, Bharat Movie Actor Shirtless Images: Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan has taken social media by storm after she shared a shirtless photo on his Instagram account in which he is seen flaunting his six-pack abs, have a look!

Salman Khan is one Bollywood actor who never fails to impress his fans with anything that he does. From his movies to his witty interviews and his sexy photos, he is the ultimate Bollywood heartthrob and there is no doubt in that. The Dabangg Khan has once again made his fans go crazy after she shared a shirtless photo on his Instagram account.

n the photo, we see Salman Khan and his sexy body and the abs, biceps and muscles to die for! Sharing the photo with his fans, Salman Khan said that he is just chilling, watching the news and also said ‘Swachch Bharat Fit Bharat.’ Soon after he shared the photo on his official Instagram account, all his fans from across the globe started commenting and saying things like he is the sexiest actor in the world.

Many female fans also said that they are going crazy over his six-pack abs and cannot get enough of him as he is looking way too sexy! Salman Khan’s shirtless photo has gone viral in no time and his fans cannot stop commenting on his photo!

Chilling and watching the news

Swachch Bharat Fit Bharat pic.twitter.com/zsG3rNqyiF — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 23, 2019

Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan is gearing up to shatter all box office records with his upcoming film Bharat which is slated to release on June 5 this year.

The film stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Bharat also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, and Tabu.

Bharat is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Salman Khan has also started shooting for Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. Salman Khan has a massive fan base across the globe and has a very loyal fan following. He is known for giving blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, among several others.

