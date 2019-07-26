According to reports, Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma is pregnant with her second child. Arpita is married to Aayush Sharma and the couple is expecting their second child after Aahil. Salman Khan and family are looking forward to welcoming the child.

Salman Khan is very fond of kids and is often seen posting pictures with his nephew Aahil. According to reports, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma is expecting another child and the family is all set to welcome the new member in the family.

Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma got marries four years ago in a grand wedding where her brother Salman and the rest of the family made all the efforts to make her day special. Dabangg actor Salman Khan never disappoints his fans and keep his social media accounts up to date. The actor treats its fans with a lot of pictures and videos of him while in the gym or spending time with his nephew Ahil. Since the time Ahil was born, he is Salman Bhai’s favourite. The little munchkin also company Salman on his movie sets and enjoys mama’s company a lot.

Arpita and Ayush are happily married and have a single child named Aahil. As per reports, Arpita is pregnant with her second child with hubby Aayush and the family is ready to welcome the new member of the family. A few days back Arpita was spotted visiting a doctor in Bandra and it seems like she is going to be a mother again. The khan family is really excited about the good news and can’t wait for the new member.

Last year in November, Arpita and Aayush celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary and the special occasion she wrote a wonderful caption for hubby Aayush. It can’t be denied that Salman loves kids and he has mentioned this in many interviews.

On the work front, Salman is currently working on his upcoming film Dabangg 3 which is a sequel of Dabangg series. Apart from Salman, the movies feature Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Kichcha Sudeep in supporting roles. Dabangg is slated to release in December this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App