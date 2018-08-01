Many Bollywood films in the recent few years have been doing exceptionally well at the China box office. From Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar to Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the films have been loved by the Chinese audience and have shattered many box office records at the China box office. While Secret Superstar collected a whopping amount of Rs 800 crore at the China box office, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned more than Rs 300 crore at the China box office.

This year, after Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha, it is Salman Khan’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan is all set to release at the China box office and it will be interesting to see if the film is able to create the same magic at the China box office as it did in India. Sultan was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2016 and earned Rs 300 crore in India.

#Sultan goes to China… Presenting the official poster of the film for the Chinese audiences… 31 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/CcPN563wKJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2018

Sultan is a sports-drama which stars Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The film is slated to release in China on August 31 this year. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media site Twitter on Wednesday to share the first look poster of the China release of Sultan starring Salman and Anushka.

Earlier, films like 3 Idiots, PK, Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, among others took the China box office by storm and now all eyes are on Sultan’s China release. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has been backed by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The film, which had taken the Indian box office by storm, is all set to entertain the audience in China and it is being anticipated that just like Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan will also win many hearts and make it big at the China box office.

