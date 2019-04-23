Filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who directed Salman Khan's film Tere Naam in 2003, is currently planning to make a sequel of the film Tere Naam. Though the filmmaker and the actor share a good bond, this has not been confirmed whether Salman Khan will appear in the sequel.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan masters the talent of creating a buzz and has recently garnered limelight by sporting different avatars in the trailer of the upcoming film Bharat which released yesterday. Recently a source revealed a media portal that director of Salman Khan’s film Tere Naam, Satish Kaushik is planning to make a sequel of the film and has already finished writing the script of the film. The sequel is completely a different story that narrates a love story of a gangster. Filmmaker Satish and Salman Khan share a good bond and last worked together in the film Bharat. However, this has not been confirmed whether Bharat actor will feature in the film or not.

Talking about Tere Naam, it is was a remake of Tamil film Sethu in 1999. The film was based on the life of a friend of Bala, who falls in love with a girl and ended up destroying everything at a mental asylum. In the film, Salman Khan portrayed Radhe Mohan’s role with long hair locks and stylish sunglasses. It has been 16 years since Salman Khan appeared on the screens sporting that unique hairstyle. Though Salman Khan is the best choice to reprise his old character in the sequel however, the hardworking has a lot of films his kitty this year.

The actor will soon be busy promoting his upcoming film Bharat which is directed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. Some hours back, the makers dropped the trailer of the film and which has garnered more than 15 million views on YouTube in just one day. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his film Dabangg 3 in Mumbai. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and will hit the theatres in December this year.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also gearing up to appear with Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Inshallah. He is currently very excited to work with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director after 20 years. Talking about filmmaker Satish Kaushik, he is currently busy with the editing stage of Pankaj Tripathi’s film Kaagaz.

