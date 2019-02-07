Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood enthralling the audience with the plot. The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-written by Neelesh Misra was a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger which also starred Salman Khan in the lead role.

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai shook the box office with its release in 2017. Within 24 hours, it broke many records for Hindi film trailers on YouTube, with more than 29 million views, 480 thousand likes and 250 thousand shares and went on to earn huge collections at the box office. It stands at the top of the list of all-time hits in Bollywood. Salman Khan was highly lauded for his performance in the film as the critics stated that he went under the skin of the character and, in several sequences, peeled off the mask of super-stardom and brought the actor to the fore.

According to the latest reports, Tiger Zinda Hai is being planned to be remade in Telugu. News has it that Tiger Zinda Hai will soon be remade in Telugu and Gopichand will be seen reprising the role played by Salman Khan in the original film. It has also been revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia is being considered opposite Gopichand. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this from the makers. It is also yet to be aired who would be directing the remake.

Gopichand was last seen in Pantham which was a complete failure. Gopichand is going through a rough patch in his career and is badly in need of a hit to boost his career.

Whereas Tamannaah will be seen in the Telugu remake of Queen which is titled That Is Mahalakshmi. Directed by Neelakanta and Prashanth Varma, That Is Mahalakshmi will have Tamannaah reprising Kangana’s role. The former actress was last seen in F2 – Fun & Frustration which has turned out to be one of the biggest hits in Tollywood.

