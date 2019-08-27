Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir: The three Khans—Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman have been ruling the Indian film industry for the past 2 decades now. However, the recent performances of their recent films at the box office have raised one big question, read on to know more.

When it comes to Bollywood, it is always said that Bollywood is ruled by three Khans—Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Whether it is the biggest blockbuster of the year or the film with the maximum number of awards or its worldwide performance, it is said to be that the year has been belonging to the three Khans for the past 2 decades almost.

If we have a look at the career graph of all the three Khans, we see that since almost 20 years or so, they have been undoubtedly ruling the Hindi film industry with their films not only taking the box office by storm but also getting critical acclaim worldwide.

However, the past 2 years in Bollywood have not really been the years of these three Khans with Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Bharat getting negative reviews and failing to shine at the box office at the same time; Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero failing miserably at the box office and Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan becoming the biggest disaster of the year, a big question arises about if the three Khans will continue to rule the industry or it is time for the new talent to take over as the audience is finally bored of Salman Khan’s cliche acting, SRK’s stereotypical romantic scripts and Aamir’s unrelatable fantasy world films.

Interestingly, when none of the films starring the three Khans worked at the box office, it was the year where we saw the new talents—Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal doing some spectacular work which was appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. Films like Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree have been a breath of fresh air and it makes us wonder that now that people’s mindsets about cinema is slightly and slowly changing, will it be difficult for the Khans to maintain their ‘rulers of Bollywood’ tag?

Or is it that it was just a bad phase and they will soon make a powerful comeback and show the world that no one rules Bollywood like Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir? While Shahu Rukh and Aamir have not announced their next projects yet, Salman Khan will be seen in Dabangg 3. However, after the failure of Bharat and Race 3, one cannot say if Salman Khan will be back with a bang or it will be once again a missed shot.

Time will tell about the future of these three Bollywood Khans but until then, let us watch these wonderful movies by the millennial stars like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal which are pure gems:

AndhaDhun

URI

Stree

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App