Salman Yusuf Khan Reveals How He Fell 13 Feet While Flying a Kite With Son: ‘Very Clumsy Thing’

Choreographer and actor Salman Yusuf Khan has revealed the reason behind the hand injury that recently landed him in hospital. Days after worrying fans by sharing pictures following surgery, the Dance India Dance winner explained that the accident happened during a family outing rather than while filming or rehearsing.

Speaking about the incident, Salman described it as an unfortunate accident that took place while he was teaching his 10-year-old son how to fly a kite. “It was a very clumsy thing,” he said. “Kids these days are so into gadgets, so I wanted to teach my son how to fly a kite. We were on the terrace. After teaching him, he went downstairs, but I got excited and tried to fly the kite even higher. I slipped, fell nearly 13 feet and broke my hand.”

Underwent surgery after suffering two fractures

The fall left Salman with two broken bones in his hand, requiring immediate surgery. However, the dancer remains optimistic about his recovery. He shared that injuries have been a part of his professional life for years and believes this setback is only temporary.

“I broke two bones. Injuries have always been a part of my journey as a dancer. The bones will heal, that’s for sure,” Salman said, adding that doctors expect his cast to be removed in about two weeks, after which he will begin physiotherapy. If recovery progresses as planned, he hopes to return to dancing within a month.

Fans flooded social media with prayers

After Salman posted photos from the hospital, fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry poured in messages wishing him a speedy recovery. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support, Salman said the response reminded him of the affection audiences have continued to show throughout his career.

“I’m overwhelmed by all the blessings, prayers and love I’ve received. It humbles me to know how genuinely people care. It’s been more than a decade since I started, and people still connect with my work. I truly believe I’m blessed,” he said.

A dancer who built his career on resilience

Salman Yusuf Khan first rose to national fame after winning the inaugural season of Dance India Dance and has since established himself as one of the industry’s most recognised choreographers and performers. Over the years, he has appeared in dance reality shows, Bollywood projects and live performances, earning praise for his energetic style.

While the accident has temporarily paused his busy schedule, Salman says his focus is now on healing and getting back to doing what he loves most, dancing.