Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu slammed director Sajid Khan on Friday, October 12, for his inappropriate behaviour with women on sets of Humshakals. Her remarks came after Sajid hogged headlines for sexually harassing a journalist, an actress and an assistant director.

Following revelations made by actor Saloni Chopra against director Sajid Khan, who dominated Twitter trends on Friday morning, October 12, for sexually harassing his female colleagues in the media industry, another Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu came down heavily on the director. A report by The Indian Express quoted Bipasha saying, he generally humiliated women on the set of Humshakals, which often disturbed her. He cracked lewd jokes openly and was impolite to all the girls.

While Bipasha said she did not face any sort of direct harassment from Sajid, she decided Humshakals would be her last film with the director. He further said everyone in the industry knows that she disassociated from the director citing the same reasons.

Meanwhile, following the allegations of sexual misconduct against Sajid, Gold actor Akshay Kumar who is part of the film Housefull 4, tweeted on Friday that he has requested the producers to scrap the shooting of the film. Filmmaker of Housefull Sajid has temporary quit as the director citing ‘moral responsibility’.

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

On Friday, Sajid’s sister and filmmaker Farah Khan condemned the incident and took it on social media saying, this is a heartbreaking time for her family and if her brother has behaved in the most inappropriate manner, she stands in solidarity with all the women who have gone through endurance.

The incident came to light after actor Saloni Chopra wrote a piece for a website titled Medium, claiming she was mentally and sexually harassed by Sajid while she was his assistant director.

