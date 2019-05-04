Southern beauty Samantha Akkineni is currently spending quality time with her husband Naga Chaitanya on a lunch date in Spain. Naga and Samantha are among the most adorable couples who have a huge fan base and keeps updating their eagerly waiting fans with their personal and professional upgrades.

By collaborating in films like Manam and Autonagar Surya, the actor has won millions of heart and also spread the magic of their chemistry after their wedding by appearing in the film Majili. The film created wonders at the box office and also garnered a lot of praises from the audience as well as fans.

In an interview, Samantha Akkineni revealed about her relationship and how both of them manages to resolve their internal conflicts. She quoted that post to her wedding with Naga, she was able to control her anger as both of them casually sit and talk about whatever bothers them. She further revealed that the people who watch them, not even realise that they are fighting and would rather pretend like a usual conversation. The couple well knows how to balance their professional and personal time and well manages time for their family as well.

Talking about the film Manmadhudu 2, Samantha will be appearing in a cameo role and the actor revealed in an interview that her role in the film is the turning point in the film and is very interesting. The film is directed by Rahul Ravindran and is jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and P Kiran under the banner names Manam Enterprises and Anandi Art Creations.

Samantha Akkineni first tried herself in modelling and first appeared in Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave. Her performance was well praised and also fetched her various nominations. Post to it, she appeared in a series of hit films like Dookudu, Attarintiki Daredi, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Kaththi, Rangasthalam and many more.

