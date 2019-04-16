Tollywood actor Samantha Akkineni and Hansika Motwani have shared their latest photoshoot on social media. In the photos shared by Samantha, she can be seen looking stunning in a bright yellow floral dress. Hansika Motwani, on the other hand, has shared a black and white photoshoot in which she is raising the temperatures.

One of the most gorgeous actors of Tollywood, Samantha Akkineni and Hansika Motwani are not just the queens of the silver screen but also social media. Owning to their massive fanbase and huge popularity on social media, the two ladies make everyone go weak in the knees whenever they share their latest photos. Riding after the success of Majili, Samantha is treating her fans with gorgeous photos on social media and they are worth a look.

In the photos shared on her Instagram account, Samantha can be seen welcoming summers in a bright yellow floral dress. With shoulder-length dress and statement earrings, she has rounded off her look with nude heels. Ruffled details and a perfect fit is making it seem like the dress was made for Samantha. Looking at the photo, you are sure to lose your heart to her and gaze at her beauty. Shared just a few hours ago, the photos has already gained 520, 721 likes, 112, 854 likes and 113, 703 likes respectively.

Hansika Motwani is making everyone go gaga over her with her sultry photoshoot. In the monochrome photos, Hansika can be seen raising the hotness quotient in a black leather jacket paired with ripped shorts. With her hair swept right, Hansika is leaving no stone unturned to amp it up with her killer expressions. In an another photo, Hansika has tied her hair in a knot paired with a hairband. As she poses for the camera, she is looking uber-hot.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni was recently seen in films like Super Deluxe and Majili. Post this, she has been roped in for B.V Nandini Reddy’s film O Baby! Yentha Sakkagannave. Meanwhile, Hansika Motwani, who was last seen in the film N.T.R Nathanayakudu, will be seen in upcoming films like 100, Maha, Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL and Partner.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More